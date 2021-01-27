How To Follow, Comment During Wyoming Legislature Virtual Session

Wyoming lawmakers will continue the 2021 General Session of the Legislature with an eight-day virtual session.

This session is one of several legislative meetings and events that will continue off and on during the next couple of months or so.

The Legislative Service Office has posted the following information for people interested in following the session of offering comment:

"Livestream video of the House, Senate, standing committee meetings and any joint conference committees will take place on Zoom and be available for the public to view via the Legislature’s YouTube Channel.

The public who wish to testify during standing committee meetings can register to enter the Zoom meeting for each committee by clicking the “testify” button provided on the Legislature’s calendar page. Entities that wish to provide written materials to the committees should email documents to committee members and to LegDocs@wyoleg.gov.

Additionally, the public can voice their support or opposition to proposed legislation using the Online Hotline. The public can also sign up to receive daily meeting and floor calendars through the Legislature’s email subscription service.

To sign up, click on the “GovDelivery” link located at the top of the homepage at www.wyoleg.gov. Cross-over will take place on Friday. If final action is not taken on a bill in the house of origin, the bill may be considered in a reconvened session. Additional bills may be introduced and referred to standing committees and heard during the week of Feb. 22.

For a complete list of all the proposed legislation to be considered during the 2021 General Session, please visit the Legislature’s 2021 General Session Bills page. The 66th Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in-person on March 1, if health metrics allow.''

The 2021 legislative calendar is far different than that of any session of the Wyoming Legislature in history. This year's changes were implemented because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

