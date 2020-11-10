Interstate 80 Closed Between Laramie And Rawlins

A combination of icy, snow-packed roads has prompted the closure of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins as of 5 a.m. On Tuesday, Nov. 10.

That's according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT] road and travel website. While Interstate 80 is open in the Cheyenne area, there is a black ice warning in effect.

While the closed portions of I-80 may reopen later today, travel conditions across the region are likely to be less than ideal all day long. Winds in some areas could reach peak gusts of 75 miles per hour, with continued scattered snow showers and cold weather expected.

I-25 reports slick conditions between Cheyenne and Glendo, but as of the last report, no closures were in effect for that highway in Wyoming.

