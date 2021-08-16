Are you ready, Wyoming? Could the next 'American Idol' be from the Cowboy State? The search for the next superstar is coming to Wyoming next week with 'Idols Across America'! Open virtual auditions will be held via Zoom for Wyoming on Monday, August 23rd.

The 'American Idol' franchise is looking to launch their 20th season overall and 5th on ABC. This year, if you're looking to be the next superstar, you can sign up for a virtual audition here by clicking the provided link. That being said, auditions are filling up fast for each state, so schedule yours now while you can. Your virtual audition will be in front of 'American Idol' producers and its your chance at making history!

As long as you were born between June 2, 1992 and September 15, 2006, you're eligible to participate in the virtual open auditions!

In case you're thinking the chances they might choose someone from Wyoming aren't exactly in your favor, just remember that Garet Johnson, from Veteran, Wyoming, once made it to through to the Hollywood Round before being knocked out. It seems even if you come from a town of just 49 people, you can at least still make it to Hollywood, and the rest is just making history!

On the date of the Wyoming auditions, producers will also be looking at potential contestants from Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. You can register by going to AmericanIdol.com/auditions.

It all comes down to this, Wyoming, your chance to be the next 'American Idol'! Get registered and good luck! Jax, out!

