Is This the Longest Beer Line in Cheyenne History?
This past weekend, there was a ton of stuff happening in downtown Cheyenne! One of those events took place Saturday night (July 17th) as the West Edge Collective hosted a free concert with Coolio and Rob Base. At the event, I experienced a strange anomaly that will go down as one of the longest beer lines in the history of beer lines!
I arrived at the event a little after 8:30 p.m. and as soon as I entered the venue area, I immediately looked around for the beer tent. Little did I realize was that there was only one beer tent for everyone at the concert. So I ventured over to the area to get in line so I walked over...then I walked some more...then I walked a little more...then finally I reached the end of the line. I looked at my phone at that time and it was 8:53 p.m. and looked at what was in front of me and thought to myself, 'Could this be the biggest beer line in the history of Cheyenne?'...
Coolio Beer Line
And there it is! My journey through what I believe may be the longest beer line in the history of Cheyenne, ever! Or maybe it's not. What's the longest line you've ever endured to get beer?
Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)
- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021
10 Cheyenne Frontier Days Souvenirs Found on eBay
Wyoming's Top Beers Come From Laramie, Sheridan & Jackson