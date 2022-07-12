Laramie Brewery Makes Top 10 at 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship

Wyoming is definitely lucky to have some quality breweries throughout the state. We happen to be that much luckier that plenty of them reside in the southeast region of the state. One such brewery from our corner of the Cowboy State recently competed at the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio.

The 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship consisted of over 9,000 different brews from breweries and more than 150 styles of beer that were judged, according to a press release from the competition. When all was said and done, a Laramie brewery came away with a top ten finish. Bond's Brewing Company finished 8th overall.

Bond's Brewing also took home several medals for individual brews. Those brews won the following:

Gold - American Style Fruit Beer (Passion Fruit) - Sweet Squeeze

- American Style Fruit Beer (Passion Fruit) - Sweet Squeeze Gold - Pumpkin Beer - Jack'O Lantern

- Pumpkin Beer - Jack'O Lantern Silver - Scottish Ale - Snowy Range Scottish Ale

- Scottish Ale - Snowy Range Scottish Ale Silver - American Specialty Wheat - 2nd Street Wheat

While the medals and the top ten finish were impressive, Bond's Brewing Company was not done with all its winning. At the Downtown Laramie Brewfest, Bond's Brewing Company was also the winner of the 'Fruit Beer' category with The Mother Pucker taking home some hardware.

While Bond's Brewing Company was certainly having a fantastic weekend, we should also give some mention to another Wyoming brewery that took home some medals from the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Black Tooth Brewery from both Cheyenne and Sheridan took home two Silver Medals and two Bronze Medals. Their Saddle Bronc took home the Silver in the English Mild Ale category while the Copper Mule snagged a Silver in the Near Gluten Free Category. Black Tooth's Black Eagle won the Bronze in the Baltic Porter category and their 1314 grabbed the Bronze in the Barrel Aged Scotch Ale category.

Congratulations to both Bond's Brewing Company and Black Tooth Brewery for having such awesome beers! It really shows that Wyoming can certainly put its best foot forward when it comes to its beer!

Wyoming's Top Beers Come From Laramie, Sheridan & Jackson

Wyoming Brewers Festival 2022 in Downtown Cheyenne

23 Things That Are Just Sooo Wyoming!