Brewtober Happening in Laramie THIS SATURDAY

What's October without Oktoberfest, right? We love finding reasons to drink and this Saturday will be a good one. StagePoint Community Foundation will hold its second Brewtober. HURRAH!

Brewtober is a fundraiser event for StagePoint Community Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit. 100% of the funds will be used o support other non-profits that will benefit the community. So we are actually drinking for a cause. Neat!

The Foundation primarily focuses on programs that assist the disadvantaged, youth programs, education, military, and first responders. StagePoint Federal Credit Union matches $1,000 every month into the Foundation’s reserves to ensure the most important needs are met.

Aside from just the drinks, we also have food for you to enjoy the event more. We will have Nick's Rendevous Food Truck, steamed dumplings from Hu Baozi, and various other vendors. 307 Clothing will be there with hats, sweatshirts, beanies, and more!

Steamed dumplings with some beer sound like a perfect Saturday to me.

The Event

Date: Saturday, October 15

Saturday, October 15 Time: noon to 5 p.m.

noon to 5 p.m. Location: Undine Park

Undine Park Tickets: $38

$38 Facebook Events Page: HERE

Only 500 tickets are being sold, so BUY THEM QUICK BEFORE IT'S ALL GONE!

Buy tickets HERE

Purchase tickets online or avoid online fees and get your paper ticket at 365 N. Third St. on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This year's breweries:

Bond's Brewing Company

Accomplice Beer Company

Snowy Mountain Brewery

Altitude Chophouse and Brewery

Library Brewery, Roosters Brewing

Grand Teton Brewing

Wind River Brewing Company

Snake River Brewing Co.

Leinenkugels Brewing Co.

Oscar Blues Brewery

Avery Brewing Co.

Upslope Brewing Company

Samuel Adams

Cowboy State Brewing

Dogfish Head Brewery

Shiner Brewing

We all LOVE prizes, don't we?

Compete in the Samuel Adams Stein Hoisting Contest to win a Sam Adams Cooler!

UW and Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker, Logan Wilson, has signed an official NFL Wilson Football up for raffle! Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Football with the case is at 365 N. Third St. Tickets may be purchased at the branch. The drawing will be held at Brewtober on October 15 at 4 pm. You do NOT need to be present to win.

For any questions and inquiries, email them at LaramieBrewtober@gmail.com

Brewer Registration is still open. Apply HERE

Food and Craft Vendors apply HERE

Learn more about the Foundation HERE