It’s Back! Laramie’s 2022 Fire in the Sky Show

We are officially less than a month away from celebrating the United States' 246th Birthday. The City of Laramie is gearing up to celebrate the day with all the excitement and entertainment it deserves. Today, the City announced the return of its Fire in the Sky Fireworks show.

2022 Fire in the Sky Details

This year's event is in partnership with WyoTech and marks the 32nd return of pyrotechnic wizard Dave Akers. We're looking at 301 shells of bombastic fun lighting up Laramie's sky.

The show starts at 10:00 p.m. on July 4th. If inclimate weather occurs or other circumstances arise, the City will reschedule the show for July 5th.

FYI - Road and Area Closures

Several streets and areas around Laramie will be closed to the public for safety purposes. Those areas include the following:

N. 22nd Street (Between Willett Dr. and Harney St.)

Television Road (Armory Rd. NORTH to Harney St.)

Armory Road (Television Rd. to 22nd St.)

Note that no spectators are allowed in the closed areas. Falling shells and debris can pose harmful to anyone within the closure radius.

Other areas to avoid include:

LSA Soccer Field

UW Recreation Field

UW Centennial Complex/American Heritage Center North Parking Lot

Best Viewing Areas for the Fireworks

The City of Laramie recommends checking out the Fire in the Sky show at one of these locations:

LaPrele Park

Cirrus Sky Trail

Washington Park

Fraternity/Sorority Row

Jacoby Golf Course

For more information on the event, click here.