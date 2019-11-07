Jackson Would Like to Remind You They are Not a Hole

It seems like every time I share something about Jackson Hole someone jumps up and reminds me that the city of Jackson is not a hole.

It’s because of this that I got a big laugh out of the See Jackson Hole Facebook page when they shared this fun fact.

Even though I give my lavishly rich friends in Jackson a hard time sometimes, they do have a great sense of humor.

It is in fact true that Jackson Hole is not a city, but an area. I have to admit that I didn’t fully understand that concept for years. Then, when I did get educated about that, I would sometimes let it slip just to get my Jackson friends fired up.