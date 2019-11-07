Jackson Would Like to Remind You They are Not a Hole
It seems like every time I share something about Jackson Hole someone jumps up and reminds me that the city of Jackson is not a hole.
It’s because of this that I got a big laugh out of the See Jackson Hole Facebook page when they shared this fun fact.
Even though I give my lavishly rich friends in Jackson a hard time sometimes, they do have a great sense of humor.
It is in fact true that Jackson Hole is not a city, but an area. I have to admit that I didn’t fully understand that concept for years. Then, when I did get educated about that, I would sometimes let it slip just to get my Jackson friends fired up.
It remains a fact that I do believe can be proven with science that the Jackson Hole area of Wyoming is one of the most beautiful spots on the entire Earth and that’s the hole story. Wait...I mean whole story.