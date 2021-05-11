Jana Kramer is continuing to navigate the difficult process of divorce from her estranged husband Mike Caussin, and in a new episode of her Whine Down podcast, the singer and actor focuses on discussing the "anger" stage of grief.

"It's been a rough week again. I'm just waiting for when they say it gets better, but in the meantime, it's definitely been hard," Kramer admits (quote via People.) "The hardest part is when you imagine something and you work for something and the rug gets pulled from underneath you. You're just kind of left there on the floor spinning. Divorce sucks."

During the Whine Down episode that came out last Monday (May 3) — the first Kramer released since the couple announced their split — she opened up about her grieving process, saying she had felt like a "zombie" since filing for divorce and telling listeners that she was "the weakest I have ever been." When she announced the divorce on social media, she hinted that Caussin might have been unfaithful again. His infidelity is the main issue the couple faced in the past, and it even caused a previous separation — though the couple reconciled after their 2016 split, even renewing their vows.

A source confirms to People that Kramer and Caussin's divorce is due to another incident of infidelity, and while Kramer says she knows she "made the right decision" in ending the marriage, that doesn't change how hurt she is by the situation.

"Right now I have a lot of resentment with how things are going. I think it's just making me angry," she explains, offering as an example the fact that she recently felt unable to have Caussin over at her house even to spend time with their two children, 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace.

"I fear I'm going to resent him for the rest of my life for breaking up my family, and that seems so heavy to carry," she reflects.

"I think I imagined this healthy change that I was promised," Kramer says. "I was dreaming that it was always something that it wasn't. I don't even know if that image was real, but it was real in my dreams. That's what I'm losing: That idea that I dreamt and fought for."

