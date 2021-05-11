Cheyenne NWS: Snow Continues Today, Then Warming Trend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting continuing snow and rain showers across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today, then warmer the rest of the week.

Get our free mobile app

The agency posted this statement:

Snowfall continues over portions of southeast Wyoming with rain farther east over the Nebraska Panhandle. Precipitation will lighten up this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will begin to warm back up Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm over the Nebraska Panhandle. Temperatures by Thursday will return to the 60s and even 70s. For all forecast updates, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook at NWSCheyenne, or on the web at www.weather.gov/cys