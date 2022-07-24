Jana Kramer’s Grandfather, Jim Kauffman, Has Died: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Jana Kramer is mourning the loss of her grandfather, Jim Kauffman.

The singer shared a tribute to her grandpa on social media on Wednesday (July 20), sharing a string of photos and videos featuring Kauffman. Many of her memories also feature her grandmother, Marge Kauffman; the pair were together for more than seven decades.

"Our hearts are broken," Kramer wrote. "Please pray for my beautiful grandma [Marge Kauffman] who said goodbye to her love of 72 years this morning....and all of my family."

She went on to detail her final memories with her grandpa, saying that the family wasn't sure if he'd make it to the Fourth of July holiday, but he did, allowing the family to see him one last time. "I know we are all forever grateful for that God gave us those final memories with him," the singer said.

The videos Kramer shared show her grandfather's fun side: One clip shows him on a boat, while another finds him goofing off at the dinner table. Those playful moments are classic examples of what her grandpa's personality was, the singer goes on to say.

"My grandpa was the funniest man I've ever met. He would have us laughing until we cried at the campfire with his jokes and stories," she wrote. "He was the euchre king and taught me everything I know about that game. He was a tough man but he loved my grandma since 4th grade. Thanks for all the love you gave us grandpa. Also, no one will ever be able to make stuffing as good as u on thanksgiving...EVER."

On her Instagram stories, Kramer also explained that she coped with her grief by listening to music by one of her grandpa's favorite country artists: Willie Nelson.