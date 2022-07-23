Carrie Underwood took some time off from promoting her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, to show fans around her stunning garden at her home in rural Tennessee.

The country superstar turned to Instagram on Thursday (July 21) to post a video of part of her lush garden, as well as some of the large yield that she's already picked this season. The "Ghost Story" singer's haul so far includes bell peppers, turnips, peas, yellow squash, mushrooms, cucumbers, berries and more.

Fans get a rare glimpse of Underwood's ultra-private property in the video, which includes some distance shots of the woods on her land, as well as her fields and some raised gardens on the property.

The video is set to the tune of Underwood's song "Garden," which appears on Denim & Rhinestones.

"My garden is one of my happy places…when I’m getting my hands dirty it’s my time for thought and reflection," she writes to accompany the video. "Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

Underwood released Denim & Rhinestones in June, and she's set to launch her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C, which runs through the Spring of 2023. Buy Carrie Underwood tickets here.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Breathtaking Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, owned a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-half-bathroom home in an affluent Nashville suburb called Brentwood. The 7,000-square-foot mansion features a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court, as well as a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extra appliances, including a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge. That house is where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in 2017.

The couple sold the luxurious home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, after they moved into the massive dream home that they had spent several years building from scratch.