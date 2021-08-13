Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Says It’s ‘Not Easy’ Being Married to a Star

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are one of country music fans' favorite couples, but in a recent post to social media, she admits that it's sometimes difficult for her to deal with the public attention that comes along with being married to a star.

Aldean posted an open question via her Instagram Stories on Thursday (Aug. 12), asking her followers, "Whatcha wanna know?"

She opened up about her transition into a high-profile life with her country superstar husband when one IG user asked, "How is it to be married to a star after growing up with a normal life?" Aldean admits it's been challenging — especially at first.

"Not easy for me," she writes. "I'm WAY better about it now but when I met Jason it was a whirlwind. The pictures, videos ... it was all so new to me."

She adds that while she has become more adjusted, fans have also gotten more welcoming.

"Over the years, people have become cooler to us/me which I'm thankful for," she notes. "But for a while ... Whew!!! It was hard. I will say, it takes someone special to be with someone in the public eye."

Aldean and the former Brittany Kerr married in Mexico in March of 2015, and she has gotten the previously somewhat guarded singer to open up more about his life away from the spotlight. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Memphis, in December of 2017. Their daughter, Navy Rome, was born in February of 2019. Jason Aldean also has two teenage daughters from a previous marriage.

Brittany frequently shares glimpses into the family's home life in pictures and videos she posts to social media, and she's spent some of the pandemic downtime showing her followers around their staggering new 20,000-square-foot dream home in rural Tennessee.

