American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy didn't pick the most obvious Jason Aldean song for their duet on Monday night (April 5). Instead of one of the singer's more pop-leaning hits, the 16-year-old chose to speak to his core country audience and sing "Fly Over States."

"Fly Over States" is a No. 1 Aldean single from 2012, which came on the heels of "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Tattoos on This Town." It's a patient, mid-tempo tribute to farm country, often dismissed as unimportant by those who live in coastal metropolises such as New York City and Los Angeles. Kennedy, a high school student from Spartanburg, S.C., said he and his friends would drive around listening to the song all the time, even though it was released when he was in kindergarten.

The two men stayed true to the original recording and looked mostly satisfied with the results. Prior to their performance, Aldean had encouraged Kennedy to find the pocket and not try to rush the song. He also recognized the guitar was a crutch for the young singer, “because you don’t know what to do with your hands.”

With no guitar, Kennedy gave a performance that the judges mostly liked. Luke Bryan said he actually liked his solo performance of the Allman Brothers Band's "Midnight Rider" a little bit better, but all three judges (including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry) agreed the teen did well.

“The most promising thing about you Caleb, is you sound like you,” Bryan says. Aldean watched from just offstage, approving of the remarks.

Earlier in the day, Bryan tweeted about having his good friend on set with him for the show:

Aldean also mentored and performed with Idol contestant Hannah Everhart on Monday night, during an episode full of solo performances and celebrity duets.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

