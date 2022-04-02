Why Jason Aldean Is Skipping the 2022 Grammy Awards, Despite Being Nominated

Jason Aldean is among the all-star nominees in the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards, but he will not be on hand at the actual ceremony. In a new interview, the country superstar revealed why he's skipping the annual awards show despite being up for a major award.

Aldean and Carrie Underwood are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit collaboration, "If I Didn't Love You," and Underwood is also slated to perform during the live broadcast on Sunday (April 3). But Aldean tells Music Mayhem Magazine that he won't be on hand to accept the award if they happen to win over Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd and Miranda Lambert and Elle King.

“I’m not going just simply for the fact that there are so many categories on that show that a lot of them aren’t even aired on TV,” Aldean states. “They’ll kind of read them out before the show or whatever. And I could be wrong, but I don’t think they’re going to air that on TV, so I’m not going to go, but it was cool [to be nominated].”

Aldean and Underwood reached No. 1 with "If I Didn't Love You," which also took home Single of the Year honors at the 2022 ACM Awards in March. He admits it's on his "bucket list" to win a Grammy, and he says he's hopeful this might be his year.

“I feel like this song’s been a really big one for us this year, and we got as good a shot as anybody, so we’ll see what happens,” Aldean observes, joking that “if it happens," then Underwood "must be the X Factor," and she'll need to “do another song on the next record."

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set for April 3, 2022. They'll broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 PM to 11:30 PM EST.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone!