The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years.

People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.

The spot will mark the duo's first televised performance in 20 years and their first-ever performance at the CMT Music Awards. According to People, Naomi Judd has previously served as a presenter during the broadcast, and Wynonna Judd has performed alongside Kid Rock on the show before.

The performance is in celebration of the Judds' upcoming induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, which is set to take place in May of 2022. The Class of 2022 also includes Ray Charles, steel guitarist Pete Drake and drummer Eddie Bayers.

The Judds launched their career in 1983 with the release of "Had a Dream (For the Heart), and by 1990 they had built a career that had landed them a string of 14 No. 1 hits, including "Mama He's Crazy," "Girls' Night Out," "Have Mercy," "Love Is Alive," "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and more. On Oct. 17, 1990, Naomi Judd stunned the industry and fans with the news that she was retiring at the age of 44 due to being diagnosed with Hepatitis C, a disease that affects the liver and can cause potentially life-threatening side effects.

The duo performed what was billed as the final show of their career together on Dec. 4, 1991, but that was far from the end of the line. Naomi was healthy enough to return to the stage for a Judds New Year's Eve concert in Phoenix, Ariz, in 1999, and the Judds subsequently reunited for the Power to Change Tour in 2000, followed in 2010 for what they said would be their final tour, the Last Encore Tour. They reunited again in 2015, performing a nine-show residency called Girls Night Out at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban are also among the artists slated to perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Ballerini is also set to co-host the fan-voted awards show alongside Anthony Mackie when the 2022 CMT Music Awards air live from Nashville on Monday, April 11, beginning at 8PM ET. 2022 marks the first time the CMT Music Awards will air on the CBS television network, and the broadcast will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

PICTURES: See the Judds Through the Years