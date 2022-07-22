Jason Aldean Teases CFD Show Tonight in Latest Social Media Post

We know there is at least one person that is stoked for the kick off performance of Cheyenne Frontier Days and that is the Rock 'N' Roll Cowboy himself, Jason Aldean!

As you are probably well aware, Aldean will headline the first night of 'Frontier Nights' and he took to social media today to show just how pumped he is to help kick the tires and light the fires for the 'Daddy Of 'Em All'. Ahead of tonight's performance, Aldean said, "Cheyenne Frontier Days Tonite!! Who’s ready for the Rock n Roll Cowboy? "

Jason Aldean is definitely ready to open up Cheyenne Frontier Days in style.

This past year, Aldean released his 10th studio album, Macon, named after his hometown in Georgia. It included his smash hit due with Carrie Underwood, 'If I Didn't Love You'. Could it be that Jason has a surprise for everyone and brings out Carrie Underwood during his performance? The chances of that are 99.99999 with a repeating bar over the last 9 that the answer to that is NO! But Aldean has also dropped the accompanying 11th album this year titled Georgia, which has already sprung another hit-single in 'Trouble With a Heartbreak'.

Of course, Jason Aldean has a song library full of phenomenal hits to play for his set, so we can only guess what he may have in store for his full set. Gabby Barrett and John Morgan will open up the show as well. You may remember how Gabby Barrett took off with her breakout hit, 'I Hope'.

So there's your preview for tonight. Enjoy the show, Cheyenne Frontier Days! The festivals definitely kicking things off right!

