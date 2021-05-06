Jessie James Decker Reveals Her Breast Enhancements: ‘I Treated Myself’

Singer and entrepreneur Jessie James Decker will be walking with a bit more confidence this summer. The 33-year-old mother of three underwent breast enhancement surgery recently, and the procedure left her feeling like a brand new woman.

On Instagram, Decker shared several photos and video clips of her in a bikini, but Thursday morning's selfie-style snapshot also revealed her news.

"I treated myself ... to new boobies!" she writes, furthering that after she and husband Eric Decker decided they were done having children (they have three), she "was finally ready to go big or go home."

The last several years have been a journey for Decker, who laments that she had reduction surgery and a lift a couple years ago. She wasn't happy with her size or the elastic skin that she says was hanging down to her belly.

"They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some," Decker says of her breasts.

"I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy," she closes the announcement.

The country singer and one-time reality television star has been honest about her body image struggles since having kids and was willing to show a little more than many would on social media before kids. The Deckers were known to pose in provocative ways for photoshoots or on their own social media accounts.

Lately she's been promoting the new underwear and swimsuit samples from her Kittenish boutique in Nashville. She's embracing an opportunity to fit into fuller tops this summer.

The above photo is one of four from a recent photo and video shoot. In fact, they would be in succession on her Instagram feed, if not for a picture of a cheesy Mexican dish for Cinco De Mayo.

A bit further down you'll find her promoting basics. Decker gets involved with a hold that further enhances the brand's sex appeal — at least until the very end of the video:

"That look you give when you know summer is right around the corner and you bout to do some damage on new swim," she writes with several emojis along side a short video of her sunbathing on her stomach. All three of these videos are combined on the @Kittenish page as Decker shows you how to make a skinny margarita.