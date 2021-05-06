Cheyenne Seeking Food Vendors for 39th Annual Superday

Cheyenne's annual Superday celebration is just around the corner, and the Community Recreation and Events Department is taking applications for food vendors.

This year's fun and games will take place on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the south end of Lions Park and will be spread out to continue being mindful of social distancing.

"The event will showcase some wonderful entertainment, demonstrations, recreation activities, family sports, and, of course, our amazing exhibition of food and beverage vendors," said Food Court Vendor Chair Jason Hardy.

Food vendor application forms can be found at www.cheyennerec.org/superday.

Now in its 39th year, Superday was created to showcase the value and availability of recreation and leisure activities in Cheyenne.

