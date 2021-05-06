Laramie High School junior and University of Florida commit Alexis Stucky was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Wyoming Volleyball Player of the Year on Thursday.

Stucky is the third winner from Laramie High School, joining Caitlin McInerney in 2011-12 and Shelby Heggie in 2003-04.

In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced the honor on Thursday via a press release to the media.

The 6-2 junior outside hitter and setter led Laramie to the school’s second-ever Class 4A state volleyball championship last fall. The Lady Plainsmen finished with a 24-0 record.

Stucky had 419 kills, 371 digs, 35 service aces, and 32 blocks during the 2020 prep volleyball season. She was named the Class 4A Player of the Year in 2020 and is a three-time all-state and all-conference selection during her high school career. Stucky is ranked as the No. 16 player in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com.

The junior maintains an ‘A’ average in the classroom. She has volunteered locally on behalf of the 4-H Club and youth volleyball programs.

Campbell County head coach Marcy Befus had high praise for Stucky in the release from The Gatorade Company.

“Alexis Stucky is, hands down, the best volleyball player in the state of Wyoming. She can do it all. She can hit any shot, she’s a great blocker, and she has great hands. All that said, I’m most impressed with her defense.”

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. It distinguishes Stucky as Wyoming’s best high school volleyball player. She is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

Stucky joins recent winners Danilynn Schell (19-20 & 18-19) from Kelly Walsh, Madison Vinich (17-18) from Kelly Walsh, and Campbell County’s Kalina Smith (16-17), among the state’s list of former Gatorade Award winners.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Stucky has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. She is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants has totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.

