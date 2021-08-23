Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell Are Planning the Back-to-School Concert You Always Wanted

Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell are ready to deliver the kind of back-to-school concert you always dreamed of. This Thursday (Aug. 26), the two hitmakers will take the stage for a free virtual concert, live in Nashville and presented by Walgreens and Unilever.

Allen ("Best Shot," "Make Me Want To," "Freedom Was a Highway") and Ell ("Criminal," "Want Me Back," "What Happens in a Small Town") will take the stage individually and together during this Facebook Live event. The concert will include their first live performance of a duet called "Tequila Talkin'" and so much more.

To make it even sweeter, Walgreens and Unilever are helping you get "Back to School Ready" with a pair of great giveaways. Check out the Get Back to School Ready website for a chance to win either an all-expenses-paid trip to see Jimmie Allen perform in Colorado Springs, Colo. next month, or a virtual meet-up with Lindsay Ell!

The Get Back to School Ready virtual concert begins at 8PM ET on Aug. 26. You can watch via Allen and Ell's Facebook pages, or Taste of Country's Facebook page. Representing the next generation of country music, both artists are known for their high energy and exceptional storytelling on stage, and both bring a thick catalog of songs with them.

In 2021, both Allen and Ell are sought-after touring partners. Allen is playing headlining shows between dates with Brad Paisley this summer, while Ell is on the road with Blake Shelton. Both artists have also released critically acclaimed projects in the last 12 months.

