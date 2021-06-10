Lindsay Ell’s Broken Foot Is a Lesson for Dog Owners

Lindsay Ell broke her foot just days before the 2021 CMT Music Awards, but it didn't slow her roll. The singer literally rolled around backstage during the show, riding a scooter that offered a message to anyone worried that she might be playing the victim card.

Photographers caught the 2021 CMT Music Awards performer proudly posing on her black knee scooter. Along the frame is the message "Ell on Wheels." Talk about making lemonade out of lemons!

But there's more: Ell matched her shimmering, silver mini-dress with a shimmering, silver walking boot. The 32-year-old didn't say what she used to dress her boot (it looks a little like duct tape, but we can't confirm), but the style worked for her.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images for CMT

All of Ell's awards show look modifications were last-minute results of trying to keep up with her dog, a Pomeranian named Hendrix.

"She got out of the bus -- we left the bus door open and she just went plummeting out of it," Ell tells Entertainment Tonight. "Naturally, like any dog owner, [I ran] after her, but I was in socks ... I jumped from the top step of the bus onto the parking lot, and I just landed wrong."

If Hendrix had any hope of joining Carly Pearce's dog June on the red carpet at the CMTs, he ruined it on Saturday (June 5):

Ell attended Wednesday night's (June 9) CMT Awards to perform with Lady A. The trio also invited Pearce and the Shindellas to perform their song "Like a Lady." The performance opened the show, setting the tone for a night of cross-genre collaborations.