Jimmie Allen Says ‘Whatever Happens, Happens,’ But Wife Alexis Is Done Having Kids

When it comes to having more kids, Jimmie Allen is one foot in and one foot out. Although he tells People he wouldn't mind having more children in the future, his wife, Alexis, says she is done being pregnant.

It's a decision that he's okay with.

"It was actually her idea," Jimmie says about remaining a family of five. "Cause when it comes to babies, you know guys, we got the fun part ... women gotta carry the baby. Give birth to the baby. And 'cause she's told [people] before she doesn't mind giving birth, it's the pregnancy part that's normally gonna be hard on her."

The couple already has a full house — they share two daughters together: Naomi Bettie, 2, and Zara James, 4 months, in addition to son Aadyn, 7, from Allen's previous relationship.

"Going from two to three is a big jump," Allen admitted to Entertainment Tonight on the ACM Awards red carpet. "It's cool, we love 'em, and we're just definitely thankful for our kids."

Despite putting her foot down (for the time being), and Allen supporting his wife's decision, he did dish that he has talked with Alexis about more children down the road.

"But I'm cool if she's done. My jerseys are retired, but then we did talk about maybe in a couple years having another one, but we'll kind of just see," Allen shares, before adding, "Whatever happens, happens."

The country star has had a busy 2022 with his Down Home Tour and a laundry list of other projects. Recently he competed in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with fellow country artist Kane Brown, he appeared as a guest on Ellen, and he also co-hosted the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett.

Allen also tells Taste of Country that he has several other irons in the fire, including television shows, books and even a possible WWE appearance.