No matter who you are or where you are, it's always a great time when March 17th rolls around to celebrate one of the biggest party days of the year. With the way things have gone over the past few years, it feels like we definitely need to cut loose ten fold for our St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Luckily (luck of the Irish...even though I'm not Irish), we have plenty of things happening in and around Cheyenne to celebrate the day.

Around town some places are waiting until the day of, while some are getting the party a little early with the upcoming weekend:

On St. Patrick's Day, 3zero7 Party Rides Pub Crawl starts at Alf's Pub and then goes to Eagle's Lodge, Chronicles, Crown Bar, Freedom's Edge, Four Winds, and then returns back to Alf's. As the post mentions, they're already halfway filled up, so be sure to reserve your spot for $30, or $50 per couple.

The Cadillac Ranch is going to have not one, but two parties. The first is tomorrow (March 12th) where they'll have $8 Cadillac buckets and of course, the one planned for the day of, on Thursday.

Chronicles will have their St. Patrick's Day themed drinks, the Shamrock Sour, and the Green Leprechaun, along with other drink specials.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Danielmark Brewing Company has festivities starting at 5 p.m. on St. Patty's Day. They will have Shepard's Pie and beer available with proceeds going towards the ALS Association.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Tuskers Bar will have specials on liquor and Guinness. You can get $1 off on all Irish whiskies and $3 Guinness drafts and $4.50 Irish Car Bombs.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Office Bar & Grill will have Pub Chip Nachos, Shepard's Pie, and corned beef specials. They'll also have Irish Whiskey flights, Grasshopper Slushies, and Irish Car Bomb specials. And seeing as how the NCAA Tournament will be happening, I should also add that The Office is one of the best spots in all of Cheyenne to watch any game.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Paramount Ballroom will also have drink specials for Thursday, March 17th as well.

There it is, Cheyenne! Those are just some of the options from this weekend on into Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, to take advantage of. Don't forget to wear green! Cheers!

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

Wyoming's Top Beers Come From Laramie, Sheridan & Jackson