Ready For The Weekend? Here’s What’s Going On In Cheyenne.

We made it to another weekend. At this point, I feel like every other weekend I'm either hyping or downplaying the weather. I mean, we're almost at the point where we'll consistently have nice weather, but that's going to take a minute. We don't have any 60 degree days happening this weekend to make us enjoy ourselves while we're outside, but, there is a lot going on in Cheyenne for us to take part in. And, they're indoors, so we have that going for us.

Let's take a look at what we have going on this weekend in Cheyenne.

Cheyenne Little Theatre's The Phantom Tollbooth

If you've been looking for a play to introduce your children to theater, this is the performance for you. Tonight is opening night and they're running weekends through March 27th.

Satisfaction Tribute Show At The Outlaw Saloon

Get ready for a Rolling Stones tribute band at the Outlaw Saloon tonight, kicking off at 7 pm.

Beer Tasting At Dillinger's

Not only is tonight Dillinger's last night at their current location, they have plenty of beers from different craft brewers for you to try out tonight! Go give them one more last hurrah as they close down tonight.

E-Sports Tournament At Annex Gaming Cafe

They'll have cash prizes up for grabs and you compete with your favorite games. Today is Friday, so they have $15 Friday kicking off. Should be a great time to get your game on.

Drew Allen At Black Tooth

Black Tooth is sneaky good at having awesome performers show up at their taproom. Drew Allen is going to put on a great show tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm.

