John Rich Makes Good on $10K Bet After President Biden Sworn In

John Rich lost $10,000 on a bet over the results of the presidential election, but it's not all bad. The Big & Rich singer shelled out ten grand to the military charity Folds of Honor after losing a bet that Donald Trump would be sworn in for a second term on Jan. 20.

The action began on Dec. 8, 2020, when music journalist Adam Gold tweeted at Rich over the Supreme Court's decision not to hear a case on Trump's behalf that sought to throw out 2.5 million votes in Pennsylvania and overturn Joe Biden's victory there. Rich had been among the many conservatives to argue that Trump and his attorneys would be able to overturn the results of the election, allowing Trump a second term.

When Gold asked Rich if he was still confident in his position, Rich replied affirmatively and challenged Gold to a bet in which each of them would place $10,000 in escrow. If Biden actually took office, Rich would lose his money, but it would have to go to Folds of Honor, whereas if Trump won a second term, Rich agreed to donate the same amount to a charity of Gold's choice.

Trump and his team of lawyers lost more than 50 court cases in a variety of states after filing claims about alleged voter fraud, and his hand-picked Attorney General, William Barr, confirmed that there was no widespread voter fraud in the election after looking into the matter. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021, in a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where Garth Brooks took the stage to deliver a stirring rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Less than an hour later, Rich turned to Twitter to announce that he had paid out on the bet.

Gold replied to Rich via Twitter, bringing their exchange to a civil close by saying he was "very pleased."

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard teamed to perform their new collaboration, "Undivided," during a television special later that evening to celebrate Biden and Harris' inauguration.