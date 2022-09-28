Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, will soon become a "Pardi of 3," as they have announced they are expecting their first child together. As the couple embraces their next chapter, their parents will also be taking on new roles as grandparents.

The soon-to-be mother posted a video of how she and Pardi told her parents, Larry and Sharon Duncan, they're pregnant. It's unclear when they gave them the news, but Summer writes on Instagram that they said they had a "belated Mother's Day/Father's Day joint gift" for them. Inside the gift bag was a tiny onesie, which immediately sent her mother into a frenzy of emotions.

Although there's no sound to the actual clip — as the video is set to the song "Little Hands" by Inland Sky - you can see Sharon drop the onesie in disbelief. She eyes the couple in disbelief before saying, "Oh my gosh," as Larry claps his hands and chuckles. The Pardis and Duncans are all smiles as they embrace one another.

Summer included a few baby photos of herself and Pardi in the post, and closed it out with clips of each couple dancing with one another.

Pardi first met Summer in 2017 at a concert he performed in Denver, Colo. The two were introduced — and essentially set up — by their mothers, Sharon Duncan and Shellie Pardi-Harrington. Pardi proposed in 2019 at the Ryman Auditorium during one of his shows. The couple married in November of 2020.