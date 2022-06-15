Jon Pardi Announces New Album, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

Jon Pardi officially has new music on the way. The singer — whose latest single, "Last Night Lonely," is currently making its way up the country charts — will release his new studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, on September 2.

The new project marks Pardi's fourth studio album and his first since 2019's Heartache Medication, which produced the hit title track along with "Ain't Always the Cowboy" and "Tequila Little Time."

Pardi has not yet revealed the album tracklist, but the project is set feature 14 songs including "Last Night Lonely" and "Fill 'Er Up," which he released in May. Pardi shares producing credits with Heartache Medication producers Bart Butler and Ryan Gore.

"A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record," the star says of the album in a press release. "There is more life experience on Mr. Saturday Night than any album I’ve released before. I chose 'Mr. Saturday Night' as the title track because it’s special to me. I’ve been hanging onto it for three years and can’t wait for people to hear it, and the rest of these songs."

Pardi also announced the exciting news on social media, writing, "Literally just finished the record and couldn’t wait any longer to tell y’all."

The album is available for pre-order here.

Fans who attend the summer dates on Pardi's Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour may get a sneak peek of the album. The tour kicks off July 14 in Irving, Texas, and it will wrap up on Oct. 1 in Nashville, Tenn. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will join as openers, and Priscilla Block will fill in for Whitters on the last three dates of the tour.

Jon Pardi's 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour Dates:

July 14 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza

July 15 – Belton, Texas @ Bell County Expo Center

July 16 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

July 22 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

July 23 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amp

July 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Aug. 5 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Red Rock Casino

Aug. 19 – Lampe, Mo. @ Black Oak Amp

Aug. 20 – Terre Haute, Ind. @ The Mill

Aug. 25 – Raleigh N.C. @ Red Hat Amp

Aug. 27 – Sharpsburg, Ky. @ Barnyard Amp

Sept. 8 – Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center Park

Sept. 9 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ BMO Harris Pavilion

Sept. 10: Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp

Sept. 15 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amp

Sept. 16 – Big Flats, N.Y. @ Summer Stage @ Tags

Sept. 17 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

Sept. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17- the rooftop

Sept. 23 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Sept. 24 – Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 2 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center*

Sept. 30 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center*

Oct. 1 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp*

*Priscilla Block fills in for Hailey Whitters

These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: