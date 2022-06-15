Wyoming is seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures, with cities like Laramie and Cheyenne breaking records for their hottest days in June. Unfortunately, the abnormally high weather is making it difficult for folks across the state.

I'll be honest; I'm not a fan of summer weather. I burn to a crisp in seconds, so I much prefer Spring and Fall. And, considering parts of Wyoming have hit over 90 degrees Fahrenheit this month, I'm considering living in my freezer.

After all, this is Wyoming - A/C usually isn't usually a requirement for making it through the summers, so many folks don't have it. Those of us with A/C are cringing at the thought of turning it on, with electric bills shooting up again. Plus, summer marks the return of outdoor activities, and we don't want to cancel those if we can avoid it!

The Dangers of Wyoming's Hot Weather

Most of us try to grin and bear it when it comes to blazing temperatures in the Cowboy State. We know it'll go away eventually, right? But, suffering through hot weather can pose a risk to your health. According to the Center for Disease Control, heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion can cause fever, weakness, and nausea and, at worst, can develop into a life-threatening case of heatstroke.

So how can you conquer the heatwaves that keep hitting Wyoming without wrecking your bank account to use A/C? The good news is that there are many ways to beat the heat and its effects. So next time you find yourself sweating at home or out at the park, give these tips a try: