Just Announced! Cheyenne Edge Fest 2022 Lineup is HERE!…

We all know Cheyenne Frontier Days is coming in late July. But another huge event is just a few weeks after that. The wait for the event will finally be over on August 27th when Cheyenne's Edge Fest 2022 hits the stage at the Civic Commons Park in Cheyenne's West Edge District. And we now know the full lineup!

The FREE show is going to set to go off full with concert goers, ton of vendors, plenty of food trucks, and so much more when it takes an even bigger stage

So let's stop with the delay, let's get to your full lineup for Cheyenne's Edge Fest 2022. Music is set to begin at 5 p.m. This year's lineup includes two great opening acts that have made a name for themselves by way of the TikTok app.

The first is an artist that comes out of New Jersey and has signed with Atlantic Records. There's a good chance you may have heard his popular tracks 'Fighting in the Car' or his hit song 'Off My Mind'. Edge Fest welcomes to Cheyenne, Joe P.

The next artist has over 7,000 followers on TikTok. Her hit song 'Backyard Boy' went viral in a hurry and the music video for it is one of the most adorable and hilarious things ever. She's had plenty of success to this point and she's only 18 years old. She comes from the west coast as a California native and will be coming to Edge Fest fresh off playing a set a this year's Lollapalooza festival. It's Claire Rosinkranz!

That brings us to this year's headliner who happens to be in international superstar at this point. They have the most Shazam'd song of all time and the #1 most played Spotify song by a female artist of all time to this point. She comes from Australia and when you hear her set, throughout its entirety, it's likely you'll be a 'Dance Monkey' (pardon the obvious pun). This year's headliner is none other than Tones and I.

This should make for another amazing night at this year's Edge Fest which is just a few short month from now. And tickets? You don't need one, it's FREE! The countdown is on. See you at Edge Fest 2022!

