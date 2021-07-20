Cheyenne Edge Fest 2021 Lineup is HERE…

Yes, we know Cheyenne Frontier Days is next week. But another huge event is happening in just over one month from now. The wait for the event will finally be over on August 28th when Cheyenne's Edge Fest 2021 hits the stage at the Civic Commons Park in Cheyenne's West Edge District. And we now know the full lineup!

The FREE show is going to set to go off full with concert goers, ton of vendors, plenty of food trucks, and so much more when it takes an even bigger stage...at least according to the Edge Fest Facebook post from July 1st. According to that post...

Man-o-man. We are about to agree to terms with our headliner for 2021! We are blown away with excitement!!! Private announcement party for sponsors and friends of the Edge Fest brand on July 20th. So 20 days away from announcement!!! Get excited FESTERS!! Bigger bands, Bigger Stage, Bigger Food, Bigger Edge Fest....

So let's stop with the delay, here's your full lineup for Cheyenne's Edge Fest 2021:

Music begins at 5 p.m. as more than a few local Wyoming acts will kick things off.

The night will include two awesome acts starting with an artist who got his start on TikTok and has since had millions of streams online worldwide from all platforms, Tai Verdes

The headliner for the night is someone who has over 100 billion stream worldwide across all platforms and has been a featured act at festivals like Lollapalooza and has headlined Ohana Fest, in which legendary Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder handpicked the lineup, which says a lot about her talent. This year’s headliner for Edge Fest is LP

This should make for a great night at this year's Edge Fest which is only one month and one week from now. And tickets? You don't need one, it's FREE! The countdown is on. See you at Edge Fest!

