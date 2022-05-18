WATCH: Cheyenne Edge Fest Performer Teams Up with ‘ABCDEFU’ Hit Maker

Just last week, the 2022 Edge Fest lineup was announced. This year's annual free show is going to be at the Civic Commons Park in Cheyenne on Saturday, August 27th with an impressive lineup consisting of headliner Tones and I. Claire Rosincranz and Joe P will be the opening performers. It just so happened that one of those performers teamed with another hit-making rising star that has one of the top songs of the past year.

The world's latest breakup anthem of 2022, as you have likely heard is 'ABCDEFU' from the artist known as GAYLE. The 17 year-old star had her breakout track blow up on TikTok before it took over the song charts by storm as everyone seems to know the catchy track throughout the music world.

It seems that Joe P ran into GAYLE in one of the more random spots that you would see anyone performing and they posted a little video for all to see on the platform that's helped them both blow up, TikTok:

The short clip is part of a full video of Joe P and GAYLE teaming up for another spin on Joe P's popular track, 'Off My Mind'. The full video is here:

Pardon the corny pun, but all you can really say to any of that is ABCDEFYeah! The fact that Joe P, one of the performers of Edge Fest, is teaming up with GAYLE, an artist that has one of the biggest songs in the world, says something for not only Joe P, but also is a nod to the magnitude of talent that Edge Fest is bringing to Cheyenne this year.

