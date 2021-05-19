Just the facts: UW has elevation. You?

LARAMIE -- We all know about Wyoming's famed War Memorial Stadium, which boasts the highest elevation in FBS football at 7,220 feet above sea level.

So, who comes close?

Well, lots of Mountain West schools do -- kind of. Six of the Top 10, in fact. Hence the name Mountain in the league's title.

Air Force comes in second at the Division-I level. Falcon Stadium is nestled in the foothills north of Colorado Springs and sits at 6,620 feet. Colorado State's Canvas Stadium is the fourth-highest at 5,190, followed by New Mexico's University Stadium at 5,100.

Utah State's Maverik Stadium in Logan sits at 4,710 feet. That's sixth highest in the nation. Mackay Stadium in Reno is listed at 4,610. That's ranked the ninth-highest overall.

Four Mountain West Schools don't even eclipse the 310-foot mark. Bet you can't guess which ones those are. Here's a cheat sheet:

Even if you stacked Wyoming, Air Force, CSU, New Mexico and Utah State on top of each other (28,840), that still wouldn't reach the peak of the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest (29,032).

Maybe if you stacked Graham Ike, Neemias Queta and David Roddy on top of one another they could plant a flag on top? Better throw Brian Urlacher on the pile, too.

Even if we dipped into the FCS level, Wyoming still has the highest playing surface of them all, 240 feet higher than the Walkup Skydome at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Here are the Top-20 highest stadiums in either league:

1. Wyoming: 7,220

2. Northern Arizona: 6,980

3. Air Force: 6,620

4. Southern Utah: 5,796

5. Colorado: 5,360

6. Colorado State: 5,190

7. New Mexico: 5,100

8. Montana State: 4,946

9. Northern Colorado: 4,785

10. Weber State: 4,785

11. Utah State: 4,710

12. Utah: 4,657

13. BYU: 4,650

14. Nevada: 4,610

15. Idaho State: 4,568

16. New Mexico State: 3,980

17. UTEP: 3,910

18. Appalachian State: 3,252

19. Montana: 3,222

20. Texas Tech: 3,215

Believe it or not, there is one college football stadium that is higher than the War. That is in Gunnison, Colo., home of Division-II program, Western Colorado University. The Mountaineer Bowl sits at 7,750 feet above sea level.