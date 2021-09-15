Time magazine has unveiled its 2021 list of the 100 Most Influential People, and country stars Kane Brown and Dolly Parton are included.

The list, which Time publishes annually, recognizes 100 of the most impactful cultural voices from the past year, each of whom is honored with a brief profile. In 2021, the leading figures across multiple industries include Vice President Kamala Harris, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, gymnast Simone Biles and businessman Elon Musk, among others.

Fellow artist Miley Cyrus wrote a heartfelt profile on her Parton, who is her godmother. In the piece, Cyrus praises the country icon’s strong character and social impact.

“Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career. She’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values,” Parton writes. “At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian ...

“There’s a theory that you shouldn’t meet your heroes,” Cyrus continues, “but I wish everyone had the chance to meet Dolly Parton, because she’s even better than your sparkliest dreams.”

Darius Rucker, meanwhile, wrote Brown's profile. The Hootie and the Blowfish frogman-turned-country artist recognizes the “Worldwide Beautiful” singer’s musical talent, as well as his role model status for the next generation of country artists.

“Kane Brown has that unquantifiable ‘it’ factor,” Rucker states. “He’s so laid-back and doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he also really cares about his craft and other people.”

Continues Rucker, “I’m sure there are kids looking up to Kane right now just like when I looked up at Charley Pride. Kane is setting the bar so high for the next generation. I hope kids see him and now think, ‘I can do that.’”