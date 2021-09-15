NWS Cheyenne: Mountain Snow, Frost Possible Next Week

After a week of record-breaking heat, it will likely start to feel more like fall next week.

Details are still fuzzy, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says a cold front could bring freezing temperatures and snow to the area early next week.

The agency issued the following statement early Wednesday morning:

5AM – Confidence is increasing that a significant change in the weather is coming early next week. Details are still fuzzy at this time range. A change in the speed/track of the storm system will affect temperatures and the snow level/amounts. Those with outdoor interests should continue to monitor the latest forecast information in the coming days.