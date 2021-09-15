Wyoming Police Department Reports Rash Of Auto Thefts, Burglaries

The Rock Springs Police Department is warning people to lock their cars after a sudden rash of car thefts and burglaries were reported.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, three stolen vehicles were reported in a 24 hour period before Tuesday, and numerous auto burglaries also were reported.

According to the post:

''The common theme is the vehicles are being left unlocked, keys left in the vehicles, personal property such as wallets, IDs, credit/debit cards, and cash are being taken.

The Rock Springs Police Department urges all motor vehicle owners to keep your vehicles locked whenever you are not in them. In order to prevent yourself from being a victim, remember to Lock it or Lose it!''

Such issues are hardly unique to Rock Springs among Wyoming communities.

Police in Cheyenne have repeatedly warned residents to lock, their cars over the years, especially during the warmer summer months when more people are outdoors.

Cheyenne Police have said such crimes are often crimes of opportunity, with thieves spotting valuables in unlocked vehicles and stealing the items because doing so is easy and convenient.

