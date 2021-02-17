Kansas City Police’s Francisco Named Cheyenne’s New Police Chief

Mark Francisco has been named Cheyenne's new police chief, Mayor Patrick Collins announced late Wednesday.

Francisco comes to Cheyenne after 30 years of service with the Kansas City Police Department, where he most recently served as deputy chief of the investigation bureau.

“We’re thrilled someone of Mark’s caliber and professional experience will serve the people of Cheyenne as our next police chief," said Collins. "I look forward to him joining our team and introducing him to our community."

Francisco beat out Acting Cheyenne Police Chief Nate Buseck and Greeley Police Department Commander Aaron Carmichael for the job.

“I am very honored and humbled to be chosen,” said Francisco. “My wife and I are excited to become part of this outstanding community. I was very impressed by the members of the department and look forward to becoming a part of the team.”

Francisco will begin his new role as chief no later than April 1.