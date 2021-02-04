Cheyenne Mayor Names Police Chief Finalists

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins today announced that three finalists have been selected in the search for a police chief to replace Brian Kozak, who Collins fired when he took office last month.

Finalists for the position are:

Nathan Buseck - Cheyenne PD Captain and Acting Chief

Buseck holds 21 years of experience with the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD). Joined CPD as an Officer/Detective in 2000, promoted to Sergeant in 2007, and to Lieutenant in 2012. Promoted to his current position of Captain in 2016 and obtained Acting Chief position in January 2021. Buseck earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from the University of New Mexico in 1995 and is a 2019 graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class #277. In 2017, Buseck attended the Leadership in Police Organizations (LPO) development training program conducted by The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Aaron Carmichael - Greeley PD Commander

Carmichael holds 18 years of experience in law enforcement. Served as a Detective beginning in 2006 and transitioned to Patrol Sergeant for the Greeley Police Department in 2013. Promoted to Detective Sergeant in 2015 and later to his current position as Commander in 2018. Carmichael earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Sterling College in 2001 and a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, Class #466.

Mark Francisco - Kansas City PD Deputy Chief

Francisco has been with the Kansas City Police Department since 1991. Began his tenure as a Sergeant and later served in a variety of Captain positions with the department from 2001 to 2015. Promoted to Major Division Commander of the department’s Fiscal Division in 2015 followed by a promotion to Major Executive Officer in the Chief’s Office in 2018. Promoted to Deputy Chief of Executive Services Bureau in April 2019 and later to his current position as Deputy Chief Investigations Bureau in December 2019. Francisco earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Central Missouri State University in 1987.

The three will be interviewed in person on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and meet with various community members and police staff on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Collins, in December, told KGAB Radio that he thought Buseck "could compete with anybody."

"I would love to see an internal candidate be selected because I think that's good for morale," he said. "But we're going to pick the best chief."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app