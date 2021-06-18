Southeast Wyoming has seen a string of exceptionally hot days for this climate recently. Cheyenne and Laramie have both set multiple records for the heat.

On Thursday, for example, Cheyenne's mercury topped out at a sizzling 95 degrees, the warmest day on record for June 17. That might not be notable for say, Arizona. But in Wyoming, a state where people are more used to coping with low wind chill factors and icy roads than they are with summer heat, it's unusual.

