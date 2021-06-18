Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins Break Temperature Records Thursday

Getty Images/Tomwang112

Thursday marked yet another day of record and near-record temperatures for June 17, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency says the mercury in Cheyenne hit a sizzling 95 degrees, breaking the previous record by a degree. Laramie and Rawlins likewise set new records and several other communities approached record highs.

The agency posted this statement:

Record high temperatures for June 17th were recorded at Rawlins, Laramie and Cheyenne. Rawlins had a high temperature of 94 degrees, breaking the old record of 87 degrees in 2012. Laramie recorded a high temperature of 91 degrees, breaking the old record of 87 degrees in 2012. Cheyenne reached 95 degrees, breaking the old record of 94 degrees in 1940, 81 years ago. No record high temperatures occurred in the Nebraska Panhandle, though Scottsbluff came within one degree of their record high temperature for June 17th.