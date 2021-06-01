Keith Urban's Las Vegas residency will resume in September with five newly announced shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. A video teaser illustrates a show that will be different from the set he first offered fans in 2020.

Songs from the "One Too Many" singer's Speed of Now Part 1 album populate the clip, available on Instagram and Twitter. The album was released almost one year prior to the start of this leg of his residency. The five shows will begin on Sept. 17 and find him in Las Vegas for nine total days, with shows on Sept. 18, 22, 24 and 25. Tickets go on sale June 7.

In September of 2019, Urban helped re-open the Colosseum with a pair of shows that were billed as an extension of his Graffiti U Tour. One month later, his 12-show residency was announced, and the singer did play the first four shows, all in January. Shows were slated for April, July, August and November of 2020, but the pandemic forced their cancellation. Urban told Rolling Stone that he appreciates the arena feel to a venue that has theater seating and a theater vibe.

Prior to his Las Vegas residency, Urban has just four tour dates on his calendar, but he will embark on an Australian tour in December.

"One Too Many" is a duet with Pink and Urban's third single from the Speed of Now Part 1, his 11th studio album. In recent weeks he's been promoting additional songs from the album, including a solo track called "Tumbleweed" and his Breland collaboration, "Out the Cage."

In recent weeks, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood have also announced separate residencies in Las Vegas, and Shania Twain announced new dates for her residency.

