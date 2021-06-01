Cheyenne YMCA Closed This Week Due To COVID-19

cheyenneymca.org

The Cheyenne Family YMCA will be closed through Friday, June 4, due to ''essential staff members'' testing positive for COVID-19

The Y posted this statement on its Facebook page:

"The Cheyenne Family YMCA will be closed Monday, May 31st – Friday June 4th. The Y had to close due to essential staff members testing positive for COVID-19. In following quarantine procedures, we are left with a staff shortage and are unable to be open.

Most staff members have been vaccinated, however, due to the circumstances, we will be returning to all staff wearing masks and other increased precautions to ensure that once our staff returns healthy, we can remain open moving forward.

Before and After School will run unaffected until school is out. Summer Day Camp will begin as scheduled, Monday June 7th.

Classes will not be held this week to allow for all staff to properly quarantine, however members are encouraged to still utilize the class links to keep in touch with their friends until we can see each other again.

If you are showing any symptoms, please see your local healthcare provider and be sure to take care of your health.

We will be open to serve you again, Saturday, June 5th."

The Y is at least the second Cheyenne organization to close because of COVID-19. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is also closed due to an outbreak of the virus.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department last week posted the following:

Cases in Laramie County are on the rise, and many positive cases thought they were experiencing allergies or a spring cold at the start. Individuals with COVID symptoms should be tested as soon as possible to cut the spread