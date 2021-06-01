Cowgirls featured on day two of NCAA West prelims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Day two of the 2021 Outdoor Track & Field Championships NCAA West Preliminaries hosted by Texas A&M University featured the two University of Wyoming Cowgirls who qualified for this week’s meet.

Mary Carbee and Sadie McMullen were up after the first day of competition featured three Cowboys. Carbee was up in the first flight of the Hammer Throw followed by McMullen in the Long Jump, however due to a measuring system malfunction the first flight of the women’s Hammer Throw will be re-thrown on Friday at 11AM (CDT).

Carbee qualified for her first NCAA West Prelims for her efforts this season which saw the Cowgirl sophomore vault to No. 7 on the UW All-Time Top-10 Event list.

McMullen joined fellow long jumper and teammate Kareem Mersal as the two Wyoming freshman to qualify for this week’s event. McMullen went 19-5.25 to finish in 38th place this week, and caps off a season that saw her enter the UW All-Time Top-10 Event List at No. 3 all time.

Associate Head Coach Quincy Howe said this about McMullen, “Sadie capped off a very successful freshman campaign showing consistency throughout the year. Her future is bright and I am excited to help her achieve her lofty goals.”

On Friday, in what will be the final day of action for Wyoming at the NCAA West Prelims three Cowboys will be featured in three separate events.

Colton Paller is up first for the Pokes at 1:30PM as he is set for the Discus. Paller comes in to the meet off his Mountain West Championship and best throw of all time at 189-0. Paller is the highest qualifying Wyoming athlete at this years prelims coming in at No. 15 in the West Region for the event.

William Nolan will compete his second event of the prelims when he goes in the Triple Jump at 3:15. The Cowboy junior is one of 13 student athletes to qualify in both the Long Jump and Triple Jump, Nolan finished in 36th in the Long Jump on Wednesday.

Albert Steiner will wrap things up for Wyoming at 6:10Pm in the 3,000M Steeplechase. Steiner is coming off of a second place at this years Mountain West Outdoor Championships.

Qualifying to the NCAA Championships site is accomplished through performance in the Preliminary Round competition. Twelve competitors from each individual event and twelve teams from each relay event advance from each Preliminary Round site.

The individual event student-athletes and relay teams accepted into Championships competition based on their performance at Preliminary Round competition will be announced and posted on NCAA.com the week prior to Championships competition. The championships, scheduled for June 9-12, will be held in Eugene, Ore.

* University of Wyoming press release