It was their roots that first brought country singer Keith Urban and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman together.

The couple met in January of 2005 at G'Day LA, a Hollywood event honoring Australians. They began dating a few months later and were married in Sydney on June 25, 2006.

"I don't even know if she's changed my life; she's given me a life," Urban tells The Boot of his beautiful wife. "There's seemingly no relevance to my previous life before meeting her. I have such deep love and gratitude for everything she's done for me."

Even though they barely knew one another after dating for only one month, Kidman wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm spontaneous. I jump in," she tells Elle. "I kind of like getting married and then getting to know each other. I know that it sounds incredibly strange, but to me, it’s a more natural process."

Kidman calls Urban her "great love" and admits they agree that they're lucky they met late in life.

Urban is certainly a romantic when it comes to his wife. On their eighth anniversary, he dedicated "Once in a Lifetime" to Kidman while playing a concert in Melbourne. He also added his own statement of endearment: "Eight years, baby girl. This is for you tonight, my love; I love you so much.”

The happy couple have two children together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and live a paparazzi-free life in Nashville, Tenn.

This story was originally written by Deborah Evans-Price, and revised by Christina Vinson.