Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Share Cuddly Valentine’s Day Photos

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman posted two equally tender posts on Instagram on Valentine's Day. Fans of the singer and actor will find the content familiar.

As they so often are in photos, the couple of 14 years are nestled up close to one another, sharing a smile in his photo and a kiss in hers. Urban actually counts the years they were dating in his tally. "16 Valentines ... and it only gets sweeter!!!" he says.

"Happy Valentine's Day Babygirl."

Kidman's picture looks to be snapped from their home, on a porch of some sort. It's a casual kiss with a passionate hold; she's wearing what look like burgundy pajamas and no makeup, while he's in a knit beanie and gray, long-sleeved T-shirt.

"My forever Valentine," she writes.

Officially, the couple married in June 2006, after meeting in Hollywood in January 2005. They share two daughters together and split time between Nashville and Australia. It's rare to find them apart for very long — in fact, she also drops in on his work engagements, like concerts or digital streams.

This year's Valentine's Day celebration looks to have been a mostly low-key event for some of country's top artists. Very few shared photos of grandiose evenings, but Miranda Lambert just posted a loving selfie of her with husband Brendan McLoughlin, Thomas Rhett paid tribute to his wife and daughters, and Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher just sent a loving note on social media.

Musically, the "One Too Many" singer is off the road for the majority of 2021, with just one American date planned and an Australian tour slated for December.