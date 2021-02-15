Laramie Sees Coldest Valentine’s in 70 Years as Many Records Fall

Several cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle saw record low temperatures Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The mercury at the Laramie airport bottomed out at -17 degrees at 7:50 a.m., breaking the previous Valentine's Day record of -14 degrees set back in 1951.

Data from National Weather Service in Cheyenne

Alliance, Chadron, Douglas, Rawlins, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Torrington also broke low temperature records, with Sidney annihilating it's 1978 record of -10 degrees by a bone-chilling 21 degrees.

Cheyenne flirted with its 126-year-old record low of -20 degrees, but came up five degrees short.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for portions of the Panhandle from 5 p.m. this afternoon to 8 a.m. Tuesday, where wind chills as low as -25 degrees are expected.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1102 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS MORNING... ...MORE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW FOR THE SIERRA MADRE AND SNOWY RANGES THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT... NEZ002-003-021-055-160215- /O.CON.KCYS.WC.Y.0004.210216T0000Z-210216T1500Z/ Dawes-Box Butte-Morrill-Cheyenne- Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Brownson, and Sidney 1102 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Morrill and Cheyenne Counties including Bayard, Bridgeport and Sidney. * WHEN...5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.