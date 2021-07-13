Keith Urban to Return as a Coach on ‘The Voice’ Australia

Keith Urban is returning to reality television. Nine years after becoming a coach for the inaugural season of The Voice Australia — and five years after wrapping up as a coach on American Idol — the country singer will be behind the judge's desk once again.

On social media, Urban shares that he's returning to the Australian version of The Voice for its 10th season, beginning this fall on the Seven Network.

He joined Seal, Joel Madden and Delta Goodrem in 2012, but will sit alongside Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian this time. A promotional video (seen below) finds the group covering Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop This Feeling."

Unlike the American version of The Voice, the Australian version only airs once a year. Like the American version, viewership has dipped during its run, although both versions consistently rank in the Top 3 of all shows on their night. Urban's turn on this show made him a viable choice for American Idol, a role which he started almost immediately after The Voice Australia ended. The most memorable of his four seasons found him paired with Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez.

While on Australian TV, his team finished second to Team Seal. Ricky Martin replaced Urban for Season 2 of The Voice Australia.

A look at Urban's touring schedule shows that he's likely to spend considerable time overseas this fall after his Las Vegas residency ends in September. There's a two month hole in his calendar — like to film this television show — before he begins a run of 11 shows in 19 days in Australia.