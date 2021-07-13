UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Boy Located
UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say a missing juvenile last seen at South High School on July 7 has been found.
Police said in a Facebook post early Tuesday morning that Dominic Tail has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy.
According to a department Facebook post, Dominic Tail was last seen at South High School on Wednesday, July 7.
Tail is 5-foot-5, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and light brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Tail's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-35705.
