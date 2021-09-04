Keith Urban has an inspiring message for anyone who's been put down or told not to chase their dream.

The country singer turned to Twitter to share a motivating throwback clip from 1983 that shows him as a shaggy-haired 16-year-old performing as a contestant on the Australian talent show, New Faces. After the performance, one of the judges, who was clearly the Simon Cowell of his day, discourages the future superstar from pursuing a solo career. "At 16, I'd have thought, for instance, you'd be pretty keen on forming a group. You're a little, I think, as a solo performer not quite enough strength," he critiques.

"Sometimes, you just gotta prove 'em wrong," Urban professes in a voiceover that leads into a series of clips of him performing in front of massive crowds, tearing up the stage with his guitar in hand and a beaming smile on his face, as his song "Wild Hearts" plays along.

"Has anyone ever told you / You'll never amount to anything? / You're just wasting your time / Chasing the tail of a dragon kind of dream / But I'm here to tell you anything can happen in this life / If you got that heart and the passion and a God-lit fire inside," he sings over an uplifting melody.

"Wild Hearts" is Urban's latest single, and it's currently in the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He's also featured on Jimmie Allen 's "Boy Gets a Truck" and Breland's new single, "Throw It Back."

The Australian native resumes his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 17, with dates running through Sept. 25.

