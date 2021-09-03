Everyone knows the feeling of waking up for a big day only to realize you’ve got a huge pimple, or your hair won’t cooperate. Well, for Keith Urban, his big day nemesis was a subconjunctival hemorrhage.

“I wake up this morning, doing the Today show ... big television moment, and I got this going on,” says Urban in a video posted to his Twitter account. He then looks to the side to reveal what looks like a patch of blood on the sclera of one of his eyes.

“What do they call it?” Urban says as he searches for the word, then adds, “a conjunctival hemorrhage. That’s what’s going on.”

WebMD lists the proper term as “subconjunctival hemorrhage,” and describes it as “a red spot on your eye caused by a broken blood vessel.” By all accounts, it seems not to be a serious condition, and it can be caused by something as simple as coughing or sneezing too hard. The condition doesn’t affect vision, causes no pain and requires no treatment, so the prognosis for the “Out the Cage” singer looks good.

Not the least bit deterred, Urban was still looking forward to his appearance.

“I’m owning this today on national television,” he continues in the post.

Urban’s appearance on the Today show was for a live performance on the plaza as part of their Citi Concert Series. He's been promoting his most recent single release, “Wild Hearts,” as well as continuing his duties as a judge on The Voice Australia, which is currently in full swing.

If that wasn’t enough to keep the country star busy, he’s also in the middle of a string of tour dates that will take him from Las Vegas, Nev., to Sydney, Australia.

See Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Sweetest Photos Through the Years